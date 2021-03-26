Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

GNRC stock opened at $301.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. Generac has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

