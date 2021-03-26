General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,985 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

