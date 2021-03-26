Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 7,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 733,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

