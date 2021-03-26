GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 200,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,637,734 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

