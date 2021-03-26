Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.07

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

