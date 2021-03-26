Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Trading Down 0.2%

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMICF)

Genworth MI Canada, Inc is the private residential mortgage insurer in canada. The company provides mortgage default insurance to canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership accessible to first time homebuyers. It markets its products to lenders, brokers, realtors, builders and homebuyers.

