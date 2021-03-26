GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $1.40

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and $447,531.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,593,684 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars.

