GHOST Achieves Market Cap of $6.26 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. GHOST has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $397,757.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.