GHOST Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GHOST has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $396,120.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.