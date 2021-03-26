Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Up 6.9%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 2,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glatfelter by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

