Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,000 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $3,872.20.

On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,954.56.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $110,317.00.

GRNV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 90,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,564. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

