Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,118 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $77,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 356,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,208. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

