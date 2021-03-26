Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 6,025 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.