Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 139,399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139,399 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $200,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.96. The stock had a trading volume of 271,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

