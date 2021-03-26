Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 199,859 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 199,859 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $129,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 388,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 1,461,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $259.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

