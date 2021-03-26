Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 37,185 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $68,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 445,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

