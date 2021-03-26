Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 56,266 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,266 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $66,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.15. 254,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

