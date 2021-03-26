Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923,895 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.30% of The Progressive worth $175,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

