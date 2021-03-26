Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.42

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.42 and traded as high as $30.08. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 13,621 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $429.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 773,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 250,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $520,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

