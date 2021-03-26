Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 6,540.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

