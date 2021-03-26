Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 412 call options.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,035 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period.

