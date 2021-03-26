Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Globant worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.89 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.