Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,717 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Glu Mobile worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock remained flat at $$12.46 during trading on Friday. 12,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

