Gnosis Reaches Market Cap of $216.66 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $216.66 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $144.00 or 0.00260264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

Buying and Selling Gnosis

