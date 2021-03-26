GNY Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $293.12 million and $1.26 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

