GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $128,700.72 and $328.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 133.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

