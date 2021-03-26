GoldMint (MNTP) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $369,631.86 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

