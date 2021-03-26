GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,360,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

