Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Graft has a market capitalization of $318,923.93 and $1,802.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00410467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

