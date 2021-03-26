Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,240 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.63. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

