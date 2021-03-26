Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Holdings Boosted by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,872 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 14.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 18.58% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $216,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,885,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,294. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

