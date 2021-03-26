Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0623 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $3,261.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00337069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

