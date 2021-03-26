Gridcoin (GRC) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $11,280.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gridcoin Coin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

