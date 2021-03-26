Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Griffon worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.