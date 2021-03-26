Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grifols by 406.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,117,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 224,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

