Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $74,380.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

