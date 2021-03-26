Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

