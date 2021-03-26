Gso Holdings I. Llc Sells 2,370,632 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,217. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

