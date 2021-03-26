GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,249,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 6,920,082 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 655,012 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $130,534,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

