Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GFED traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

