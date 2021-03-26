Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 75,374 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.25 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

