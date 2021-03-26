Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

