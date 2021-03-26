Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.89 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,833 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.33 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.