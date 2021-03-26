Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.88% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

