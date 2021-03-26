Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

KEY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

