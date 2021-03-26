Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AJO LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

