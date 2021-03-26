Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

