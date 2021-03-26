Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,830 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

