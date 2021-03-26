Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,214 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.