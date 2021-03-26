Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $337.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day moving average is $340.62. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

